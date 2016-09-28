Hibs and Rangers cleared of wrongdoing after pitch invasion

Hibs and Rangers have both been cleared of any wrongdoing after the pitch invasion at the end of the Scottish Cup final.

Hibs were facing four charges after fans ran onto the turf at Hampden to celebrate their historic 3-2 win over Rangers in May.

Police line the pitch. Picture Robert Perry 21st May 2016

The Scottish Football Association today dismissed all the allegations.

Rangers were also cleared of two charges they were facing in relation to the disturbance.

