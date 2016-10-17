Hibs announce release of Scottish Cup final DVD

Hibs have announced the release of a two-disc DVD celebrating the club’s Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers.

The Easter Road club had previously gone 114 years without lifting the trophy until Alan Stubbs’ side mounted a late comeback which saw them defeat Rangers 3-2 at Hampden this past May.

Full coverage of the game, including David Gray’s famous injury-time header which sealed victory, will be available on one disc, while the other features players being interviewed along with highlights of the match.

The DVD will cost £24.99 and can be pre-ordered from 10am tomorrow morning. It will become available in the club shop on Friday, 28 October.

Fans wishing to see an advanced screening can pay £25 to attend a viewing at Vue Cinema, Ocean Terminal, on Tuesday, 25 October.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY