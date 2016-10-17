Hibs appeal Marvin Bartley red card against Raith

Hibs are contesting the red card shown to midfielder Marvin Bartley in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Raith Rovers.

The 30-year-old was sent off by referee Stephen Finnie after tangling with Raith winger Bobby Barr. Onlookers at the time deemed the dismissal to be harsh – Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said he was gobsmacked – and post-match video footage suggests that Finnie’s decision was dubious. Moreover, Hibs were given a free-kick after the incident despite Bartley being sent off.

Hibs have reviewed the case and decided they have grounds for lodging an appeal. Bartley was red-carded last month against Ayr and the Easter Road club successfully overturned the decision, with the SFA downgrading the ordering off to a caution.

Bartley himself expressed dismay at the red card at Stark’s Park, taking to Twitter to vent his feelings and make light of the decision.

If the appeal is successful, Bartley will be available for Hibs’ next match, a trip to East End Park to take on Dunfermline on Saturday.

