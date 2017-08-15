Hibs’ Ben Stirling to call on League Two experience in Irn-Bru Cup

Tonight’s Irn-Bru Cup clash with Elgin City may be a step into the unknown for Hibs Colts – but not Easter Road kid Ben Stirling.

The midfielder, currently on a development loan with League Two Cowdenbeath, faced the Black and Whites less than a fortnight ago.

And, having enjoyed a 1-1 draw at Borough Briggs, Stirling is convinced the Capital youngsters can claim a notable victory at Ainslie Park (kick-off 7.45pm). Stirling, who claimed the Blue Brazil’s goal as they defeated Edinburgh City at the weekend, said: “It will be a tough test but I think we can beat them.

“As a Colts team we know we are not going to go on and win the cup much as we’d like to but we want to go through and see what’s the biggest team we can get in the draw for the next round.

“It’s a great chance for the boys like myself who are out on loan at the moment to get back together and play in this sort of match.”