Hibs boss happy to play Bonnyrigg at Tynecastle

Neil Lennon confirmed that Hibs would be more than happy for Bonnyrigg Rose to switch next month’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie between the teams to Tynecastle.

The Midlothian Junior side will seek permission from the SFA to have the glamour match against the holders moved away from their 3,000-capacity New Dundas Park ground to the 17,000-capacity home of Hearts.

“I’ve no issue with that,” said Hibs head coach Lennon. “It probably suits both teams. Financially, for Bonnyrigg, it would be very good. And we are used to the environment at Tynecastle – I don’t know much about the pitch or facilities at New Dundas Park! I’d be in favour of that, no problem.”

Captain David Gray will miss the match against Bonnyrigg through suspension after picking up his second booking of last season’s competition when he celebrated his dramatic stoppage-time winner against Rangers in the final by running in to the Hibs supporters.

“I don’t quite understand how you can get a yellow card and be suspended for the following year,” said Gray. “That baffles me. But if you asked me if I’d do the same again [with the celebration], then I definitely would. At the time, I wasn’t bothered when I got booked but now that the Bonnyrigg game’s coming along, I’m gutted to be missing it, especially as I’m from Roslin, which is just along the road from there.”