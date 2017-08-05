Hibs boss has not closed the window

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon today refused to rule out the possibility of any further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

The Easter Road boss has recruited well over the summer as Hibs prepare to make their return to Premiership football with the visit of Partick Thistle this afternoon.

The capture of Anthony Stokes on a two-year deal earlier this week was Lennon’s eighth signing having already tied down Ofir Marciano, Steven Whittaker, Efe Ambrose, Danny Swanson, Simon Murray, Deivydas Matulevicius and Vykintas Slivka.

However, despite the club signalling the arrival of Republic of Ireland internationalist Stokes would be their last bit of business of the window, Lennon suggested there may be room for another arrival should the opportunity arise. Former Celtic playmaker Kris Commons, who was brought to the Capital on a 31-day emergency loan last season, has already indicated his desire to return to Easter Road on a permanent deal should he make a full recovery from a back operation he underwent last month.

Lennon did, though, confirm that one or two of the younger players of his squad are likely to leave on loan to gain first-team experience.

“We’ve done great business and I can’t ask any more from the board and the work they’ve done,” the Hibs boss said. “If the window closed today I’d be delighted. I’m not actively looking for more players but something might come up and we may pursue it, but at the minute the window is shut as far as we’re concerned and we’re very happy with the business.”

Asked if he has a real dilemma on his hands as he weighs up his team selection for the Leith side’s first top-flight fixture in over three years this afternoon, Lennon said: “Yeah, but that’s what you want.

“You need depth in the squad and we can play different formations.

“The players are a year down the line with me and know what I demand. I know Anthony [Stoke] and Efe [Ambrose] inside out. Hopefully it’ll be a good transition.”

Ben Stirling and Callum Crane have joined Cowdenbeath and Alloa Athletic on Development Loans until January.