Hibs boss Lennon hands trials to goalkeeping duo

Polish goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowski has become the latest player on trial with Hibs as boss Neil Lennon bids to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

And the 18-year-old Lech Poznan player has been joined at East Mains by highly-rated 19-year-old Cowdenbeath keeper Jamie Sneddon.

The former Hearts kid, who worked with Hibs coach Alan Combe while he was at Tynecastle, is out of contract at the end of the month but Premiership sides St Johnstone and Partick Thistle have also been credited with an interest along with Livingston.