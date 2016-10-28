Hibs boss Neil Lennon has UEFA touchline ban reduced

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has had his UEFA ban reduced to a four-match touchline suspension following an appeal.

European football’s governing body had initially meted out a five-game penalty after charging Lennon with ‘acts of violence against the referee’ during July’s 1-0 Europa League first leg defeat to Brondby.

Lennon was sent to the stand by Spanish official Juan Martinez Munuera after remonstrating over the decision to disallow a Jason Cummings goal for offside.

The Hibs boss watched on from the directors’ box in the return leg in Denmark as Hibs were knocked out on penalties at the second qualifying round stage. Lennon will have to serve the ban should he take Hibs or any other club into European competition.