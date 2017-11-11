Hibs boss Neil Lennon not worried by Dylan McGeouch ‘tweak’

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon is hopeful that midfielder Dylan McGeouch will be fit for next Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone after revealing that the hamstring injury that forced him off against Dundee is “just a tweak”.

McGeouch has been in excellent form this season, earning plaudits for his displays in the Hibs midfield. The 24-year-old has played in each of the Easter Road club’s past five matches and appeared to be over his persistent pelvis and groin problems that have dogged so much of his career in Leith.

There was understandable concern when the former Celtic player was replaced by Anthony Stokes after 35 minutes of last weekend’s win over the Dees, but Lennon is positive that his knock will not keep him out of the side for a sustained period of time.

“I think it’s just a tweak so hopefully it’s not long term,” said Lennon. “I think it’s been the culmination of having five games in two weeks that has caught up with him, a little bit of fatigue in there.

“Dylan’s been in a very good place since the start of the season. He’s not missed a training session, he’s not come off injured in training and he’s been playing brilliantly and I think psychologically that has done him the world of good.”

Lennon admitted that he welcomed this international break despite not normally being a fan of them. Midfielder Danny Swanson is expected to be back in training next week after a knee problem, while long-term injury victims, defenders Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine, are both edging closer to full fitness. Moreover, the pause in domestic football allows full-backs Steven Whittaker and David Gray, plus winger Brandon Barker, to rest after picking up niggles during a hectic spell of five games in two weeks.

“Barker has trained this week so he feels alright, probably with the fact that they’re getting a couple of days off got him out there,” explained Lennon. “Davie has an ongoing knee problem so we’ll see how he is next week. Whittaker will not train this week either, so the rest will do him good and obviously we’ve still got the long-term boys. McGregor is back out on the grass, [Danny] Swanson is out on the grass and Liam is another month or so away before he starts training.

“We haven’t really changed the team that much because we can’t as the squad is quite light, but they’ve done brilliantly. Whilst I’m not a big fan of the international breaks, I think this one has been good for me.”