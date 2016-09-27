Hibs boss urges players to follow Hanlon and McGinn example

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has told his players some of them need to up their game and follow the example being set by Paul Hanlon and John McGinn.

Although he admitted that on reflection he’d probably be “sort of satisfied” at seeing his side earn a point away to Championship leaders Queen of the South after being reduced to ten men early in the second half when Lewis Stevenson picked up a second yellow card, Lennon also stressed he was less than happy with certain aspects of their play.

He singled out his front men in particular, describing them as poor and adamant they should have done more in the final third of the pitch especially in the second 45 minutes when they had a strong wind at their backs, while bemoaning the fact they didn’t make more of the dozen corners they’d won.

But Lennon also highlighted the contributions of Hanlon, who moved from central defence to left-back after Stevenson’s dismissal, and Scotland midfielder McGinn.

He said: “Paul was outstanding and John, I thought, was exceptional.

“There were some who got opportunities and did not take them. We set high standards, we want to raise the bar again but with the amount of ball we have we are too loose with it.

“We did not work their goalkeeper enough and I am looking for more from some of them.

“I was happy with some individual performances, Paul and John were really outstanding and some need to grab on to their coat tails and come with them.”

