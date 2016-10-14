Hibs capable of going another long unbeaten run – Stevenson

Lewis Stevenson believes Hibs can shake off their recent run of poor results and embark on a long unbeaten run just as they did last season.

A year ago, the Easter Road outfit made a stuttering start but sparked into life with a stunning sequence, losing just once in 28 matches stretching over almost six months.

A 2-0 win over tomorrow’s opponents Raith Rovers followed a 1-0 League Cup victory over Stranraer to begin that run and Stevenson hopes a similar result at Stark’s Park could rekindle Hibs’ fortunes after four games without a win.

Only two points out of a possible nine have been secured by the Championship title favourites to go with an Irn-Bru Cup exit at the hands of St Mirren but, insisted Stevenson, Neil Lennon’s players could easily have enjoyed a win in each of those games while admitting the Capital side must do better both in terms of taking chances and eliminating mistakes at the back.

Stevenson, however, remains optimistic, highlighting that he and his team-mates are actually one point better off than they were at this stage last season as they prepare for the final match of the first quarter of the season.

The Kirkcaldy-born player said: “I don’t think anyone has been on that much of a run so far. We are disappointed at recent results but I think if we can win tomorrow then we can say it’s been a pretty decent start.

“We’ll still have three-quarters of the season to go, another 27 matches and, while we’ll be taking it one game at a time, we know that if we win the majority of our games then we’ll hopefully hit our target of promotion. We went on a terrific run of results last season and it would be great if tomorrow marks the start of us putting another run of ten or 15 results together and picking up as many points as possible.

“There’s a long way to go and I don’t think you really see how things are beginning to shape up in terms of the league until after Christmas.”