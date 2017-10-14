Hibs chief already has next season’s kit design sorted

Hibs are already laying plans for next season with the designs for new home and away kit having been hammered out with supplier Macron.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster led a delegation from the Easter Road club to Macron’s headquarters in Bologna where they spent a day with the company’s designers to create bespoke garments unique to Hibs rather than, as some clubs do, accept a pre-determined template.

The Capital outfit have been delighted with the response to this season’s strips, the first in a three-year deal with the Italian firm, which were widely acclaimed by supporters and led to “very strong sales” which saw certain sizes temporarily sold out.

Now Dempster, who was accompanied to Italy by fellow director Bruce Langham, Hibs’ head of sales and sponsorship Laura Montgomery, and Alan Provan, managing director of the club’s retail partner PSL, is convinced fans will be just as happy with the new kit which is planned to be on sale in mid-June.

She said: “With Macron you can basically have anything you want as you start with a white shirt and working with their creative team have an opportunity to conribute to the final outcome.

“You can let you imagination run wild but you also have to recognise the strip you are producing has a number of different functions to fulfil. Obviously, it has to meet the needs of the footballing department, you want it to look good as it represents the club, to be a commerecial success and it has to support our sponsors’ logos so there are a number of different things you have to balance.

“But it was an enjoyable experience and terrific to be able to be involved at the design stage.”

Other than admitting next season’s home kit will be green and white, Dempster was insistent supporters will have to wait until next summer to see the finished articles although she is confident they’ll like what they see.

She said: “It’s not an exact science. As we all know, you can’t please everyone all of the time, but we had terrific feedback from this season’s kit. I think supporters enjoyed the small details. We were optimistic they would do well and, as it turns out, sales were very strong. They were so successful that we ran out of some sizes for a few weeks but overall the support we got from out supplier and retail partner was brilliant.”

Dempster revealed Hibs will have the chance to “tweak” both designs if they feel it necessary when they see the finished articles before giving final approval before the end of the month. She said: “It may sound early, but we need to have it all done and dusted if we are to meet our shipping targets to have them ready from mid-June when the supporters will expect to see them in the club shop.”