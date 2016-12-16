Hibs clinch emergency loan deal for Celtic’s Kris Commons

Hibs have signed former Scotland midfielder Kris Commons in time to play in tomorrow’s Championship match against Morton.

The out-of-favour Celtic star has secured a loan deal with the Capital club as boss Neil Lennon seeks to ease his injury worries with John McGinn, Fraser Fyvie and Dylan McGeouch all ruled out of the trip to Cappielow.

Hibs – whose interest in the player was revealed by the Evening News last week – have registered the 33-year-old on an emergency loan until January 15 with the likelihood Commons would then sign on for the remainder of the season during next month’s transfer window.

Lennon said: “Kris is an experienced, technically gifted player, so him coming in at this time is of benefit to the side as the games start coming in over the festive period.

“With us missing a lot of our regular midfield players, it is good to bring in someone with a lot to offer, even just on a short-term basis.”

Commons said: “It has come about very quickly, but I think it makes sense on both parts. I can try to get some football under my belt and give Hibs a helping hand as well.”

