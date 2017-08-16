Hibs close to loan deal for Man City winger Brandon Barker

Hibs are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester City’s highly-rated winger Brandon Barker.

The 20-year-old is expected to join the Easter Road club on a season-long loan from the English Premier League outfit, with Barker due to arrive in the Capital within the next 24 hours for further talks and a medical.

Barker has made one appearance for City in a 5-1 FA Cup defeat by Chelsea in 2016 and spent last season on loan at Dutch club NAC Breda, where he won promotion to the Eredivisie. Barker also had a loan spell at Rotherham in season 2015/16.

The Manchester-born winger is well-regarded by youth academy coaches at the Etihad Stadium due to his pace and trickery and plays predominantly on the left-hand side.