Hibs closing in on Cambridge midfielder Luke Berry

Hibs are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Cambridge United midfielder Luke Berry.

Reports suggest the Easter Road side have agreed a £250,000 deal for the player, who scored 22 goals for the Skybet League Two side last season.

Berry, 24, came through the youth ranks at Abbey Stadium before signing a three-year deal with Barnsley in 2014. Just a year later, he returned to Cambridge on a four-year contract.

It is understood Berry was given a tour of Hibs’ training centre at East Mains yesterday.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon is looking to operate with a first-team squad of 20 outfield players plus three goalkeepers as the Capital club return to the Ladbrokes Premiership this season.

Lennon is determined to bolster his squad having lost the likes of Grant Holt, Fraser Fyvie, James Keatings, Andrew Shinnie and Chris Humphrey at the end of last season while top scorer Jason Cummings has moved south to Nottingham Forest.

Humphrey, meantime, has signed a one-year deal with English League One outfit Bury while Birmingham City midfielder Shinnie will line up on loan at League Two side Luton.