Hibs complete signing of Vykintas Slivka from Juventus

Hibs today confirmed Lithuanian internationalist Vykintas Slivka has signed a three-year contract with the Easter Road club.

The 22-year-old had arrived in Edinburgh intent on agreeing a season-long loan deal from Italian champions Juventus, but boss Neil Lennon revealed the opportunity had arisen to take Slivka on a permanent basis and made him his seventh signing of the summer only a few days after his countryman Deivydas Matulevicius joined Hibs.

The deal, which involved a “undisclosed fee”, is subject to international clearance, but the hope is that both players could be available for Saturday’s Betfred Cup match away at Alloa Athletic.

Slivka has played 19 times for his country, including the recent World Cup qualifiers against Scotland and England. He joined the youth ranks of Juventus in 2012 and has spent loan spells at Modena, Den Bosch and Ascoli.

The 6ft 3in player said: “This is another step in my career and I am really excited to be joining the club.

“The international matches against Scotland and England have given me a taste of the British style of football and now I can’t wait to get started.”