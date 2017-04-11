Hibs could clinch Championship title with victory over Queens

Hibs can win the Ladbrokes Championship title on Saturday if they defeat Queen of the South at Easter Road and second-placed Falkirk do not beat St Mirren at home.

Morton’s failure to defeat St Mirren on Tuesday night – they lost 4-1 to their Renfrewshire rivals at Cappielow – means that they are 11 points behind the Hibees with four games to play. Jim Duffy’s men slipped into fourth place after Dundee United edged past Dunfermline 1-0 at Tannadice and leapfrogged them into third place. They are ten points behind Hibs.

With Falkirk nine points behind Neil Lennon’s side, Hibs would secure the title on Saturday with a victory over Queens as long as Falkirk don’t defeat the Buddies.

A draw for Hibs would also suffice as long as Falkirk lost to St Mirren, Morton fail to beat Raith at Stark’s Park and Dundee United don’t win at Ayr – a match that kicks off later than the others on Saturday at 5.15pm.

Ladbrokes Championship top-four standings after 32 games played: 1st – Hibs (61 points); 2nd – Falkirk (52 points); 3rd – Dundee United (51 points); 4th – Morton (50 points)