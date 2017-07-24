Hibs could move for Kris Commons ... in a couple of months

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed it will be months before he can even consider offering veteran midfielder Kris Commons a permanent contract at Easter Road.

The 34-year-old former Celtic and Scotland star enjoyed a short but successful spell with the Edinburgh side midway through last season, arriving on an emergency loan to ease an injury crisis and score winning goals against Falkirk and Dumbarton to help keep Hibs on track for the Championship title.

Commons, who is now a free agent after six-and-a-half years in Glasgow, has admitted he would sign for Hibs and Lennon revealed he’d been in contact with the player who he brought north from Derby County. But Commons has undergone surgery to cure a back problem which, he said had given him “12 months of hell with four epidurals”.

And Lennon insisted that means any contract talk will have to be put on hold until Commons is fit, the player himself having said: “I really enjoyed my time at Hibs. If my back’s okay then, certainly, I’ll give it a go.”

Lennon said: “I spoke to Kris at the end of last season but I knew he was needing back surgery and we do not know what length of time he is going to be.

“We have offered to help him with his rehabilitation and then look at him when he is fit. But we are talking about a couple of months before that can happen. I’ve said to him to come and get some work done at East Mains so we’ll keep that option open.”