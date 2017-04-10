Hibs cup hero Anthony Stokes sidelined by ‘personal issues’

FORMER Hibs striker Anthony Stokes has dropped out of Blackburn Rovers’ team to deal with ‘personal issues’.

Stokes, who scored a double for the Hibees as they beat Rangers 3-2 at Hampden last May to end their 114-year Scottish Cup drought, hasn’t played a league game for the Skybet Championship club since December.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year deal at Ewood Park last summer under manager Owen Coyle, who was sacked in February and replaced by former Hibs boss Tony Mowbray.

And Mowbray has revealed Stokes – who was handed a two-year suspended sentence in February for assault following an incident in Dublin in 2013 – hasn’t featured in his side while he sorts out off-field problems.

Mowbray said: “We have had a few personal issues with Anthony from the day that I walked in really.

“I don’t think it’s a place for me to discuss his personal situation, but what has probably kept him out of the picture is stuff that has been going on off the pitch rather than on the pitch.

“I’m trying to manage that situation the best I can and the supporters should know that there’s no fall-out between me and Stokesy, everything is fine, he’s just looking after certain aspects of his life at the moment and if and when he’s ready to come in and impact on the team we’ll get him ready.”