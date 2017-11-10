Hibs’ Danny Swanson aims to return against former club Saints

Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson says he hopes to be back in contention for the Easter Road club’s clash with former club St Johnstone after missing the Hibees’ past five matches with a knee injury.

Swanson, who joined his boyhood heroes from the Perth outfit this summer, has not featured for Neil Lennon’s men since the 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen on October 14.

The 30-year-old, however, believes he is nearing full fitness and is eyeing up a spot in the squad when Tommy Wright’s side visit Leith a week tomorrow on Premiership duty.

“I’m getting there,” Swanson told Hibs’ official website. “I thought that I would maybe be back this week, but it’s an injury that I’ve had a few times before so I know what it takes to come back from it.

“Mentally it’s quite hard, but I should hopefully be back next week.

“I’ve got to keep in mind that it is a long season so I’m not going to rush myself back. The physios at Hibs are excellent and they know what’s best, so I’ll just keep doing what I’m told and work hard in the gym to come back in good shape.”