Hibs defender Darren McGregor may need surgery

Hibs defender Darren McGregor faces the possibility of having to go under the knife to address an ongoing knee problem.

The 32-year-old was forced off at half-time in the draw with Dundee a week past Sunday after the issue caused him discomfort during the match. The centre-back is doubtful for tomorrow’s trip to St Johnstone and will consult with a specialist to establish whether surgery is required.

“McGregor is struggling with the knee problem that flared up in the Dundee game,” said manager Neil Lennon. “It’s an ongoing thing, he trains maybe once a week and spends the rest of the time in the gym.

“It may require surgery. This one is maybe different to his previous problems. It could be a little nick on the meniscus. But we’ll know more after he sees a specialist.

“He’s managed the problem unbelievably well. How he keeps on playing is testament to him. We’re hoping that, if he does require surgery, it won’t be too long.”

Liam Fontaine is also doubtful for tomorrow after tweaking his ankle while playing for Hibs’ development team against Aberdeen on Tuesday.