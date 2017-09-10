Hibs defender Darren McGregor to have knee surgery this week

Hibs defender Darren McGregor will undergo minor surgery this week and could be sidelined until after next month’s international break.

The 32-year-old has been managing an ongoing knee problem recently, but it flared up a fortnight ago and forced him off at half-time in the draw against Dundee.

The defender visited a specialist and has been told that he will have to go under the knife to mend a torn meniscus.

McGregor’s recovery time is anticipated to be between two to four weeks, which means, after sitting out yesterday’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone, he faces the prospect of missing the remaining matches in September, against Motherwell, Livingston (Betfred Cup), Ross County and Celtic.

With the international break falling on the first weekend of next month, the former St Mirren and Rangers centre-back, who has been a regular for Hibs over the past two seasons, is unlikely to play again before the home match against Aberdeen on October 14.