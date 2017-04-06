Hibs defender Darren McGregor wins red-card appeal

Hibs defender Darren McGregor is free to face Morton in Greenock on Saturday after winning his appeal against the red card he was shown as the two clubs clashed at Easter Road last week.

McGregor was sent off for violent conduct after confronting Morton striker Kudus Oyenuga following his reckless challenge on Jordon Forster for which he, too, was sent off.

But, while Morton accepted the two-match ban handed out to their player – who had fallen to the ground as if he’d been headbutted by McGregor – Hibs appealed referee Nick Walsh’s decision.

That freed McGregor to play against Dunfermline last weekend before a hearing at Hampden today saw his red card reduced to a yellow, the third time this season the Capital club have been successful in doing so, winning two appeals on behalf of Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley.