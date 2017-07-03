Hibs defender Jordon Forster completes move to Cheltenham

Hibs defender Jordon Forster has completed his move to English League Two outfit Cheltenham Town on a two-year deal.

And the 23-year-old revealed Easter Road team-mate Liam Fontaine had helped make up his mind, his fellow defender having played under Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson while at Bristol City.

Forster, who made 79 appearances for Hibs, scoring six goals, said: “It became clear to me that my game time at Hibs might be limited so when I heard that Cheltenham were interested I was very happy to speak to the manager.

“I liked what I heard. He told me about his plans for the season and his philosophy. I also spoke with Liam, who played for the manager and he told me some things so I was more than happy to come down.”