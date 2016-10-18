Hibs defender Liam Fontaine scores on return from injury

Liam Fontaine marked his return from injury by opening the scoring as Hibs development squad defeated Motherwell 3-0 at Airdrie this afternoon.

It was the 30-year-old’s first appearance since suffering a calf injury on the second day of the Championship season as Neil Lennon’s side defeated Dunfermline 2-1 at Easter Road on August 13.

The centre-back struck after 27 minutes, tapping home after a great run from Alex Harris, who then cut the ball back for Oli Shaw to score Hibs second four minutes from time before Fraser Murray added a third.

Fontaine played 63 minutes of the match before being replaced by James Gullan and will now be hoping to be part of Lennon’s plans for Saturday’s Championship match away to Dunfermline.

Hibs: Virtanen, Eardley, Porteous, Fontaine (Gullan 63), Crane, Stirling, Harris, S Martin, I Murray, Shaw, F Murray.

