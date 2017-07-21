Hibs defender Paul Hanlon set to return to action at Selkirk

Paul Hanlon is set to end his near eight-month injury hell when Hibs send a team to play Lowland League outfit Selkirk on Sunday.

The Easter Road defender has started only one game since the first week in January, struck down by a pelvic problem which ultimately required surgery.

However, boss Neil Lennon revealed that if the 27-year-old comes through the match for the Bobby Johnstone Memorial Cup at Yarrow Park (kick-off 2pm), he could feature in Tuesday night’s Betfred Cup tie against Arbroath at Easter Road.

He said: “Paul trained with the kids yesterday and, if he comes through Sunday, we can look at maybe Tuesday or the following Saturday against Alloa to give him a run out. We are very pleased he is making good progress now. He was outstanding for us in the first half of last season and it will be good to get him back.”