Hibs defender Ryan Porteous set for Dumbarton loan move

Young Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is set to join Dumbarton on loan.

The 18-year-old centre back spent last season gaining experience in League Two with Edinburgh City and Hibs are keen to build on that with a stint in the Ladbrokes Championship.

The Sons want to provide Porteous with that platform and boss Stevie Aitken said: “Everything has been agreed for Ryan to come in after a couple of weeks of discussions. The paperwork has still to be completed. However, we should have him on board soon.

“He is very highly-rated by Hibs and progressed well at Edinburgh City.

“We will look to keep Ryan’s development going in the Championship.”