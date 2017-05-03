Hibs defensive duo suspended for start of Premiership season

Hibs will resume life in the Premiership with both skipper David Gray and his fellow defender Darren McGregor sidelined.

The duo picked up their sixth bookings of the season during the 4-0 weekend win against Ayr United at Somerset Park and will automatically be suspended for one match.

Under SFA rules, that ban comes into force 14 days after a player passes the disciplinary limit. As Saturday’s match against St Mirren – following which Hibs will receive the Ladbrokes Championship trophy – is the Easter Road club’s final game of the season, the penalty will be carried over to first league match of the new campaign. McGregor was, technically, only booked five times over the course of the Championship season but the red card shown in March as he confronted Kudus Oyenuga following the Morton striker’s reckless lunge at team-mate Jordon Forster was rescinded on appeal and reduced to yellow.

Gray and McGregor are among a lengthy list of Hibs players who will shortly be out of contract and, as yet, have still to agree new deals although boss Neil Lennon has said offers have been made to all of them.

If, as expected, they are still pulling on a green-and-white shirt after the summer, their absence on the right side of Hibs back four would give boss Neil Lennon an obvious immediate headache but should either, or both, decide to move on, they wouldn’t escape the suspension as it would follow them to their new club.

• CRABBIE’S have announced they are bringing their six-year sponsorship of Hibs to an end.

The ginger beer manufactuter’s name initially featured on the front of the Easter Road side’s jerseys as main sponsor but, in recent seasons, it has been carried on the back of the shirts. Crabbie’s say they have made the move to focus on their rugby sponsorship projects.

• HIBS forward James Keatings’ superb last-gasp winner in the 2-1 victory against Falkirk at Easter Road in March is among 12 strikes short-listed by PFA Scotland for their goal of the season.