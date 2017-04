Hibs defender Efe Ambrose has won the Ladbrokes Championship player of the month award for March.

The Nigerian internationalist, who is on an emergency loan from Celtic, has made a tangible impact at Easter Road, shoring up the defence as Hibs moved to within touching distance of the title.

The 28-year-old also scored a key goal in the 2-1 win over Falkirk on Saturday, March 25.