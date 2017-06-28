Hibs’ European Cup player John Higgins dies aged 87

John Higgins, a member of the Hibs team which became the first in Britain to play in the European Cup when they faced German side Rot-Weiss Essen in 1955, has died at the age of 87 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Higgins, a right-back, joined the Easter Road club from Ayrshire junior side Dalry Thistle and was with the Capital outfit from 1952 to 1957 before moving to St Mirren where he missed out on a Scottish Cup winner’s medal after being struck by a viral infection which saw him spend three months in hospital.

He later played for Swindon Town and latterly in the South of Scotland League while acting as a scout, spotting the likes of former Hearts manager George Burley, John Gorman, who became Glenn Hoddle’s assistant with England, and Ricky Sbragia.

His funeral will take place tomorrow at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium in Irvine at noon.