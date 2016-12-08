Hibs eye Celtic’s Kris Commons in bid to strengthen title tilt

Hibs are keen to sign Celtic attacker Kris Commons on loan in next month’s transfer window.

The 33-year-old is out of the picture at Parkhead, and Neil Lennon views him as the ideal man to give the Championship leaders fresh impetus in the second half of their bid to win promotion to the top flight.

The Easter Road head coach signed Commons for Celtic from Derby County in January 2011 and the pair enjoyed a fruitful alliance in their three-and-a-half years together at Parkhead. However, the former Scotland internationalist became a peripheral figure after a breakdown in relationship with Lennon’s successor, Ronny Deila, and has been unable to re-establish himself under current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Commons, who hasn’t featured at all since April and hasn’t started a match since mid-March, has no future with the Scottish champions and will leave when his contract expires in the summer. However, Lennon, who is represented by the same agent as Commons, is hopeful of a January reunion with a man who has scored 80 goals in just over 200 appearances for Celtic. The player, who is at his best in an attacking midfield position, is understood to be receptive to the idea of linking up again with the manager who oversaw the best form of his career.

Much will depend on the Parkhead club’s stance though. Hibs have taken Dylan McGeouch, Liam Henderson and Anthony Stokes on loan from Celtic in the last couple of seasons. However, the fact Commons remains one of the highest-paid players at the club – on around £20,000 per week – complicates matters.

Commons’ representative, Martin Reilly, is expected to meet Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell to discuss his client’s situation further and determine whether or not a deal can be done in the January transfer window that would suit all parties.