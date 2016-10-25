Hibs face injury sweat over striker James Keatings

Hibs were today sweating over the fitness of James Keatings after the striker was sent for a scan on the knee injury which forced him to limp out of the 3-1 victory over Dunfermline.

Keatings was left in obvious pain after attempting to block a clearance only minutes after his shot deflected off Pars midfielder Nat Wedderburn to cancel out Kallum Higginbotham’s opener for the Fife outfit, so paving the way for the Capital club to end a run of five winless matches and go three points clear at the top of the Championship table.

He had to be helped off the pitch and was seen leaving East End Park on crutches and with his knee in a brace. The immediate worry was that the 24-year-old had suffered medial ligament damage which would put him out of action for a number of weeks. Keatings had the scan yesterday but Hibs medical staff will have to await until the results are available before deciding on a course of treatment for the player although it looks all but certain he’ll be ruled out of this weekend’s clash with St Mirren at Easter Road.

The former Hamliton and Hearts hitman had started against the Pars ahead of top scorer Jason Cummings, which, according to team-mate Liam Fontaine, underlined the strength of Neil Lennon’s squad.

Fontaine, who himself returned after a two-month absence caused by a calf injury, saw further goals from Grant Holt and substitute Brian Graham clinch the win and insisted 35-year-old Holt is setting the benchmark for his younger team-mates.

He said: “Holty was different class against Dunfermline. With his work-rate, he is setting the stall out for the younger strikers to raise their game. We want to make each other raise our game and push on.”