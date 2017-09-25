Hibs fan banned for hurling homophobic abuse at players

Have your say

A FOOTBALL fan was handed a year-long ban from matches after hurling homophobic abuse at players during an SPFL Premiership match.

Hibernian fan Jordan Taylor was spotted by stewards repeatedly directing the slurs at home players during the Dundee v Hibs match at Dens Park on Sunday August 29.

Depute fiscal Trina Sinclair told Dundee Sheriff Court that police were informed and officers made the decision to arrest him due to his behaviour.

The court heard Taylor had previously been subject to a football banning order for a similar offence in 2015 and had also served a prison sentence in 2016 for assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He had also breached the peace in 2012 in another football-related incident.

Miss Sinclair moved for Taylor to be given another football banning order.

Taylor, 23, of Blandfield, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to behaving in a manner likely to incite public disorder, swearing and shouting homophobic remarks, while on bail.

No specific players are thought to have been targeted.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond imposed a community payback order with 80 hours unpaid work and one years supervision.

She also imposed a football banning order banning him from any regulated matches in the UK for a year.

The incident came during the same game where a new Dundee FC lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender supporters’ group unfurled their Proud Dees flag for the first time.

The new group is one of only a handful in the top flight.

A rainbow flag was unveiled during the game, which finished 1-1.