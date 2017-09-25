Hibs fans asked to pick a better celebration for Simon Murray

Hibs fans have once again been asked by Marathonbet to pick the goal celebration for one of their favourites.

Last season Grant Holt was given a new post-goal routine, which he performed during the Edinburgh derby win over Hearts, after receiving a goal celebration makeover by the club’s sponsors.

Now it’s Simon Murray’s turn after the striker came last in a three-way contest with Steven Whittaker and Danny Swanson to find the worst celebration among the trio.

There are three options, all of which are available to see in the video above, with supporters asked to make their selection in the YouTube comments.

Once the winner is announced, Marathonbet will donate £500 to the Hibernian Community Foundation.