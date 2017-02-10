Hibs forward James Keatings wins ‘goal of the round’

Hibs forward James Keatings’ long-range strike during the 8-1 Scottish Cup thrashing of Bonnyrigg Rose has been voted the SFA’s ‘goal of the fourth round’.

The effort, Hibs’ second of the match against the Junior side at Tynecastle, was up against David Gormley’s stunner for Clyde against Stirling Albion, Nick Paterson’s long-range volley for East Fife against Livingston, Christopher Routis’ half-volley from the edge of the box for Ross County against Dundee United, and Scott Sinclair’s physics-defying effort against Albion Rovers.

Keatings, who bagged a double against Bonnyrigg, will hope to get the opportunity to replicate his goalscoring form when Hibs return to Gorgie to tackle Hearts in their fifth-round clash on Sunday.