Hibs forward Martin Boyle facing month out of action

Hibs have been dealt a blow with the news Martin Boyle could be out of action for a month after picking up a training ground injury.

Boyle has made a highly-promising start to the season, his blistering pace a major factor in the impressive performances produced by Neil Lennon’s side, the Hibs boss having singled him out as having taken his game “on to another level”.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in creating many of the chances tucked away by ten-goal striker Simon Murray.

Boyle also sparked Hibs’ comeback in their first Ladbrokes Premiership match for three years, scoring the equaliser after Partick Thistle had taken an early lead at Easter Road to pave the way for a 3-1 win.

Lennon decided to rest Boyle as Hibs romped to a 5-0 Betfred Cup victory over Ayr United, the former Montrose and Dundee forward playing only the last 25 minutes of that match.

However, following that game, Boyle damaged an ankle in training, forcing him to sit out last Saturday’s match as Hibs fought back to beat Rangers 3-2 at Ibrox.

The Evening News understands he is also likely to miss both this Saturday’s home game against Hamilton and the following weekend’s match away to Dundee.

And, with the international break for World Cup qualifying matches meaning there are has no Premiership fixtures in the first weekend in September, Boyle’s next taste of action is likely to be the game against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on September 9.

Meanwhile, Lennon has cautioned against anyone getting too carried away seeing his side take maximum points from their opening Premiership games, insisting: “Ask me after ten and we will see where we are.”

However, Lennon admitted he’d been thrilled with the way his side had played at Ibrox. He said: “Not many teams will go there and win as there’s a definite improvement in Rangers.

“The players, though, have shown they can go there and win. Right through the team I felt athletically we were good and strong. We have some good football players, we can mix it and we can play as we showed.”