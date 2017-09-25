Hibs get equal share of Hampden tickets for semi with Celtic

Hibs are to get an equal share of Hampden tickets for their Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic on Saturday, October 21, it has been revealed.

However, fans of the Easter Road side will be housed in the west side of the 52,063-seater national stadium for the lunchtime kick-off rather than the east where they usually sit on such occasions.

But that’s the same arrangement as for the last time the two clubs met at Hampden, the 2013 Scottish Cup final when current Hibees boss Neil Lennon led the Hoops to a 3-0 win over Pat Fenlon’s side.

Tickets prices range from £10 for under-16s and over-65s to £35 for adults.

Details on how the tickets are to be sold will be announced in due course.

Prices:

North Stand (Section C)

Adult: £30

South Stand Lower (Section O2)

Adults: £35

South Stand Lower (Section P)

Adults: £30

West Stand Sections A & B

Adults: £25

Over 65/Under-16: £10

Wheelchair Users

North Stand

Adults: £20

Over 65/Under-16: £5

South Stand

Adults: £15

Over 65/Under-16: £5

West Stand

Adults: £10

Over 65/Under-16: £5

