Hibs given triple boost ahead of key clash with Dundee Utd

Neil Lennon today revealed Hibs could enjoy a triple boost ahead of Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash against Ladbrokes Championship title rivals Dundee United with midfielder John McGinn,

McGinn has been recuperating from surgery to cure an ankle problem which has caused him to miss Hibs last five matches, the Scotland internationalist undergoing an operation to remove a piece of calcified bone which had caused him great pain for a number of weeks before he was finally forced to go under the knife.

New signing Chris Humphrey could make his debut for Hibs against the Terrors. Pic: Courtesy of Hibernian FC

But McGinn took part with his team-mates as they warmed up ahead of the Hogmanay win over Falkirk, a goal from Jason Cummings and a stunning Kris Commons free-kick coming after Craig Sibbald had put the Bairns ahead.

Lennon will continue to monitor McGinn in training this week, but admitted the 22-year-old “might have a chance” of facing United. who found their own stay at the top of the table ended after just seven days as Ray McKinnon’s players went down 1-0 for a second time this season away to Dumbarton.

Israeli internationalist Marciano, who’s last game was the 1-0 defeat on Tayside at the beginning of January, was also said to be “not far away” and in with a chance of playing on Friday night, having had a minor knee operation.

And former Motherwell winger Humphrey, signed until the end of the season after having his contract with English Championship side Preston North End mutually ended, will go straight into Lennon’s squad, the Hibs boss hoping the Jamaican internationalist can have an immediate impact on his side’s bid to take the title and with it the one automatic promotion place.

Lennon, who has recognised the need for more pace and width, said: “Chris will be coming in today. We’ve signed him to the end of the season and we’ll review it after that.”

Fraser Fyvie is also said to be making good progress from the groin tear which has sidelined him for five games and although he’s not likely to feature this weekend, Lennon hopes it won’t be too long before he has his full squad available, with Danny Handling also back in training having recovered from the knee injury which has prevented him playing so far this season.

Lennon, who believes his players will also get a psychological lift from going back top, a position they’d occupied since October 15 before being temporarily deposed two weekends ago, said: “We’ve had some important players missing and we’ve had to work our way through it. Every win is precious and we have a big game on Friday. Being top of the table again could be very good psychologically.”