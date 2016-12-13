Hibs hand trial to American winger Aaron Kovar

American winger Aaron Kovar has arrived on trial at Easter Road as Hibs boss Neil Lennon bids to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

Lennon has been casting his net far and wide in search of potential signings, former French youth internationalist Enzo Reale having had a recent run-out in the SPFL Development League, although the Capital club won’t be pursuing the 25-year-old any further.

Now Kovar has arrived from the Major Soccer League in the States for an extended stay in Edinburgh, giving the 23-year-old Seattle Sounders player the chance to impress.

Lennon said: “Aaron is a winger who can play both sides. He wants to go home for Christmas, but he’ll be with us until then so that will give us a chance to have a good look at him.”

Meanwhile, Lennon has revealed Oli Shaw is making steady progress towards forcing his way into Hibs first team squad after watching the 18-year-old score a hat-trick as the Under-20s defeated Partick Thistle 3-0 to go three points clear at the top of the Development League.

Lennon, along with his assistant Garry Parker, has been a regular observer at the youngsters’ matches and, he admitted, he’s been delighted with the development of Shaw, who has also been enjoying a loan spell with Stenhousemuir.

Shaw has been a frequent scorer at that level, a fact which has also won him international recognition playing for Scotland’s Under-19 side.

Lennon said: “Oli did very well yesterday, he is coming on really nicely. I wouldn’t say he’s that far away. I have seen a big improvement in the last four or six weeks. He’s gone out on loan to Stenhousemuir and that experience will do him good but he is also playing for the Under-20s so he is getting plenty of football.

“I’m delighted he’s got some international recognition at his age but our focus is on bringing him through into the first team for Hibs. We like the look of him, he has good attributes and is a pretty level headed boy which is also always good.

“When I saw him first he was a little bit lightweight, but he has improved his physicality in games.”