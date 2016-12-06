Hibs hand trial to French midfielder Enzo Reale

Hibs have taken 25-year-old French midfielder Enzo Reale on trial.

Reale, who started his career at Lyon, is a free agent after leaving Ligue 2 side Clermont in the summer. He has top-flight experience in France with Boulogne and Lorient and is a box-to-box player.

Capped at under-20 level with his country, Reale lined up for Hibs’ Development XI in their match against Ross County at Oriam this afternoon.

Hibs are keen to bolster their squad after injuries to key midfielders John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie.