Hibs hand trial to Norwegian winger Thomas Drage

Hibs have taken Norwegian left-winger Thomas Drage on trial as Neil Lennon continues to look to bolster his squad.

The 24-year-old former Tromso player has joined the Easter Road side in a bid to win a permanent contract following his departure from Swedish outfit Falkenbergs FF.

Having been capped once by his national side in a friendly against Thailand in January 2012, the once highly-rated talent has also played for Sogndal in his homeland as well as Varberg in the Superetten, the Swedish top flight.

Drage won his solitary Norway cap following a fine season with Tromso, where he picked up the player of the year award in 2011 having made 11 assists and scoring twice in his debut season.