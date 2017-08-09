Hibs handed Betfred Cup quarter-final against Livingston

Have your say

Hibs will face Championship side Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

Neil Lennon’s side claimed their place in the last eight with a 5-0 victory over Ayr United at Easter Road on Tuesday night and have been rewarded with a home tie against David Hopkin’s team, 2-1 victors over Falkirk in extra time.

The other quarter-final ties see holders Celtic travel to Dundee, 2-1 conquerors of city rivals United this evening.

Aberdeen, who won 1-0 at Hamilton tonight, will go to Motherwell, 3-2 extra-time winners at Ross County.

The final match will be a Glasgow derby at Firhill between Partick and Rangers, the Ibrox side hammering Dunfermline 6-0 tonight.

The ties will be played across three nights from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21.