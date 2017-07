Hibs-Hearts clash moved for live TV coverage

Have your say

The opening Edinburgh derby of the season has been brought forward 24 hours for live TV coverage.

Hibs will now host Hearts at Easter Road on Tuesday, October 24 (kick-off 7.45pm) in a match to be shown on BT Sport.

In other fixture changes, Hearts’ clash home clash with Rangers on October 28 will kick off at 12.30pm (live on Sky Sports).

Latest TV selections:

Friday 8 September, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hamilton Academical v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday 15 September, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Partick Thistle v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 23 September, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Rangers v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Sunday 24 September, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Friday 29 September, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday 13 October, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Johnstone v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 21 October, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Rangers v Aberdeen

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday 24 October, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibs v Hearts

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday 25 October, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 28 October, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hearts v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday 4 November, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Johnstone v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday 18 November, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Ross County v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday 24 November, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 26 November, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm