Hibs hit back at BT Sport over Betfred Cup advert

Hibs have had a sly dig at BT Sport Football on Twitter, after a televised advert promoting this weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-finals at Hampden sparked controversy among fans of the Easter Road side.

Hibs take on Celtic on Saturday, while Motherwell and Rangers do battle a day later at the national stadium.

But BT Sport’s advert trailing the matches - which will be screened live on BT Sport - showed Celtic and Rangers in a much larger font than their respective opponents.

As the photo shows, the word ‘Hibs’ was pushed into the upper left hand corner and ‘Motherwell’ in the lower right to make room for the Old Firm rivals to be splashed across the middle of the screen.

Supporters criticised the move, with one Hibs fan writing: “Everything that is wrong with Scottish Football in one [BT Sport] advert. I wonder what final the TV bosses want.

“A one sided advertisement to catch the eye. You’d be forgiven for missing Hibs and Motherwell’s involvement.”

And Hibs decided to take the channel to task by issuing a ticketing update for the match in a similar style to BT Sport’s advert, with the word ‘Hibernian’ in a large font, dwarfing ‘Celtic’ which was squeezed into the lower left hand corner, along with the caption: “It’s another trip to Hampden for Hibernian on Saturday - the best way to see it is by buying a ticket!”

Fans of the Easter Road side and other teams applauded the effort, with Sean Purves tweeting: “Well played!” and Ross Elder adding: “Hahaha that’s class, Motherwell should do the same.”