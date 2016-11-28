Hibs hope to break season ticket sales record

Hibs are close to breaking their record number of season ticket sales after the club revealed this term’s total currently stands 11,100,

The record figure for the Easter Road club is 11,500 – including full and half season tickets – and the Ladbrokes Championship leaders hope that fans will continue to back Neil Lennon’s men as they bid to secure promotion to the Premiership.

If Hibs can top the 11,500 mark, it will break the record set during the 2007/08 season under Tony Mowbray.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said: “Hibernian fans have consistently shown their determination to play their part in achieving promotion, which is really gratifying.

“As well as purchasing season tickets in such high numbers supporters have grown their ownership stake in the Club from two per cent to more than 30 per cent – way ahead of almost every other club in Scotland in terms of supporter ownership.

“On top of this supporters elected two of their own to hold positions on the Board of Directors at the Club for the last two years, and the process is now under way for supporters to vote for who they want to fill the positions for the next period.

“We are moving forward as one and I thank them all – every penny they commit allows us to ensure we do everything we can to achieve our primary aim of promotion this season.”

Half season tickets start from £15 for a child and £175 for an adult. Full prices can be found on the club’s official website.

