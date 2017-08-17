Hibs hopeful Marvin Bartley will return against Hamilton

Marvin Bartley could return to Hibs’ squad for Saturday’s match at home to Hamilton Accies.

The midfielder has missed the Betfred Cup win over Ayr United and last weekend’s victory away to Rangers with a dead leg after being forced off early in the second half of the Premiership opener against Partick Thistle following a collision with team-mate Steven Whittaker.

Hibs hope to welcome Bartley back to full training on Friday, and if he comes through unscathed, he will be in contention for a place in the side to face Accies. With Vykintas Slivka proving an able deputy at Ibrox, there is no pressure on Neil Lennon to rush the 31-year-old Englishman back into action unless he is fully fit.

Martin Boyle, who also missed the win over Rangers, has no chance of featuring on Saturday, with the forward sidelined until next month by an ankle injury.

