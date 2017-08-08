Hibs in 50 objects: Lawrie Reilly’s boots

Football boots worn by Lawrie Reilly that were won by a lucky reader in a newspaper competition around the late 1950s.

They were continental style boots but still with traditional leather studs.

What a player Lawrie Reilly was, and who wouldn’t want to own his boots. These boots, with a continental style but still sporting traditional leather studs, were worn by Reilly in his pomp and were won in a newspaper competition in the late 1950s. A one club man, Reilly was an integral cog in the Famous Five alongside Ormond, Smith, Turnbull, and Johnstone, and was part of Hibs’ most successful period.

He was at Hibs for all three of their post-war league titles and scored an astonishing 185 goals in 253 games.

Not content with impacting just club football, Reilly is also the most capped Hibee for Scotland, finishing his career with 38 caps and 22 goals, a better strike-rate than Kenny Dalglish, Denis Law, or Joe Jordan.