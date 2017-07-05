Hibs in 50 objects: No.19 – Club gets to keep the EFA Cup

In season 1878-79, Hibs played their home games at Powderhall, beating Bellevue 13-0 in the first round of the Edinburgh Football Association Cup.

The previous season, they’d lost the final 3-2 to Hearts after a fourth replay but, in the March of 1879, they gained revenge, goals from Michael Whelahan and Tommy Lee giving them a 2-0 win and their first trophy after the first game had ended in a 1-1 draw.

.

That match, however, was marred by Hibs supporter John Mailley being arrested and charged with assaulting the Hearts captain and two other people (kicking Thomas Purdie and throwing stones at the others). He was fined £1 with the alternative of ten days in prison.

Hibs played the early part of the following season at Mayfield before leasing land from Trinity Hospital on the site of the current Bothwell Street, playing their first game at “Hibernian Park” in the February and beating Hanover 5-0.

The following month they retained the EFA Cup, beating Dunfermline in the final, the game replayed after the Fife club objected to the original result, a 6-3 defeat, following crowd encroachment.

Hibs went on to win the competition for a third year in succession, beating St Bernard’s in the final, again a replay, following a 4-4 draw.

They were allowed to keep the trophy in perpetuity to mark the achievement and the competition was renamed the East of Scotland Shield which is contested to this day.

