Hibs in 50 objects: No.23 – Silver salver from Anderlecht

Hibs’ reward for winning the Skol Cup in 1991 was a place in the 1992/93 UEFA Cup but they could hardly have been given a tougher draw than RSC Anderlecht.

The club from Brussels had a squad packed with internationalists, goalkeeper Filipe de Wilde, Philippe Albert, Danny Boffin, Marc Degryse, Luc Nilis, Marc Emmers and Bruno Versavel all playing for Belgium while Peter van Vossen and Johnny Bosman had won caps for Holland.

Hopes that Hibs might cause an upset grew as central defender Dave Beaumont scored his first goal for the Easter Road club after only four minutes, but Degryse equalised before half-time and, with 22 minutes left, Van Vossen put the Belgians ahead.

However, Pat McGinlay levelled, giving Hibs belief ahead of the second leg at the Constant Vanden Stocken Stadium two weeks later that they could still progress.

Alex Miller’s side, however, travelled without midfielder Mickey Weir, who had been sent off in the first leg, and Nilis put Anderlecht in front again only for Jackson to equalise, the Hibs striker going agonisingly close to claiming a winner in the dying seconds.

But Anderlecht – who were to finish the season as Belgian champions, taking the title by 13 points from Standard Liege – went through on the away goals rule, beating Dynamo Kiev before themselves being knocked out on away goals by Paris St Germain.

To mark the second leg in Brussels on September 29, Hibs were presented with this salver.