Hibs in 50 objects: No.24 – Jerry Reynolds’ Scottish Cup medal

Jeremiah “Jerry” Reynolds spent just one season at Easter Road, but the former coal miner helped Hibs to their first Scottish Cup success, a 2-1 victory over Dumbarton.

Unfortunately Reynolds was unable to play in the final itself, having been injured as Hibs defeated Vale of Leven 3-1 in the semi-final but was still presented with this medal by the club.

Born in Maryhill, Reynolds played for Drumpelier and Cowlairs before joining Hibs, the right-back noted for his exceptional power in the air and said to be able to head the ball further than he could kick in.

He also proved fearless, willing to go for balls beneath knee height at a time when players wore boots with steel toe caps.

Hibs’ cup win was only confirmed following a protest by Vale of Leven that Hibs striker Willie Groves had been given cash by the club was thrown out, the hearing having been held over until after the final. The only evidence, apparently, was the hearsay of one employee at Groves’ place of work.

After leaving Hibs, Reynolds played with Carfin Shamrock and had loan spells at Celtic and Glasgow Hibernian before joining Celtic on a permanent basis for the 1889/90 season.

He spent six years at Parkhead and was part of the team which won Celtic their first Scottish Cup final in 1892, a 5-1 thrashing of Queen’s Park.

Reynolds, once told by a team-mate that “if you had a boot on your head you would be the best back the world has ever seen or will ever see”, ended his playing career with Burnley and died in 1944.

